Angry teachers take salary protest to Taraba assembly - The Herald Nigeria

Primary school teachers on Monday stormed the Taraba House of Assembly to register their anger over the non-payment of their salaries.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who covered the protest, reports that the teachers, numbering about 4,000, took off from the Yamusala Eid prayer ground, where they begged God to intervene.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr. Mohammed Mustapha, their leader. said that the non-payment of salaries had brought untold hardship to the teachers.

Mustapha expressed surprise at the state government’s claims that it had paid all teachers’ salaries.

“You will recall that Gov. Darius Ishaku, while presenting the 2017 appropriation bill, told the House of Assembly that the state does not owe teachers.

“That claim is not true; some teachers are owed eight months, some five, others three.”

He said that efforts to get the entitlements had failed, forcing the teachers to take their case to the assembly.

Addressing the protesters, Mr Kizito Bonzena, Chairman, House Committee on Education, assured the teachers that the assembly would look into their complaints, and advised them to remain calm, law abiding and orderly. (NAN)

