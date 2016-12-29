Ankara and Moscow want Syrian ceasefire before New Year

TheTurkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said that Russia and Turkey are aiming to implement a nationwide ceasefire in Syria before the end of 2016.

A ceasefire could take place “at any moment,’’ Cavusoglu said.

He said he was in constant contact with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to bring a ceasefire into force before the New Year this Sunday.

He stressed however that the ceasefire would not apply to terrorist groups such as the extremist militia Islamic State.

The Turkish media reported that a ceasefire had been planned for as early as midnight, but the Kremlin did not confirm the report. (dpa/NAN)

