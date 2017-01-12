Another Baby Making Factory Discovered In Borno State - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Borno state government on Thursday disclosed that a baby making factory where children were being sold has been discovered in the state.

According to the commissioner for Justice, Mr Kakashehu Lawal, four women along with the principal suspect engaging in the business were arrested when operatives busted the illegal business located in the state.

While addressing newsmen at a press confrence held in Maiduguri, the commisisoner for Justice said the “trend is a notorious fact which occurred in Galadima area in the state capital.”

The commissioner who disclosed that one baby was rescued from the hands of the illegal traffickers further added that “after the restoration of relative peace in state capital and its environs, a lot of anti-social activities started to emerge ranging from drug addiction, lawlessness and prostitution.”

He continued: “On Sept. 12, 2016, we got an intelligence report by our civilian JTF in Gwange area in the town and we mandated them to arrest a woman who delivered a baby boy and came home without the baby.

“The suspects were taken to Gwange Police Station because of the magnitude of the crime and were later transferred to the Police CID Department.

“Sponsors of the factory were also arrested. The suspects were rraigned before the High Court Number 13.

“They are now in the maximum prison pending the next court hearing on the matter.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment