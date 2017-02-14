 'Another Nollywood Marriage is about to Crash' - Uche Maduagwu - The Herald Nigeria

‘Another Nollywood Marriage is about to Crash’ – Uche Maduagwu

Up and coming actor, Uche Maduagwu, who uses his Instagram handle to express his opinions about issues and personalities in the nation’s entertainment industry, has again posted another interesting revelation about a fellow actress’ marriage.

Uche who had earlier called out Beverly Osu for posting controversial pictures online and Tonto Dikeh’s husband Olakunle Churchill for extra marital affairs has just recently revealed that there is another celebrity marriage about to crash.

The picture below show the details of his post on instagram

Leave a comment

Tosin

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar