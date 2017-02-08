Anti-govt protest: Lagos CLO lauds peaceful conduct of Nigerians

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) in Lagos State has lauded the peaceful conduct of Nigerians during Monday’s protests against the prevailing hardship in the country.

The Chairman of the organisation, Mr Ehi Omokhuale, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos that the protesters exhibited maturity as they expressed their disenchantment with the administration.

“I don’t think there would ever be any violent protest in Nigeria again because there is maturity now.

“The only problem is that people are apathetic because of the hardship; they don’t want to be part of protests.

“When you tell them to come out only a few will come out; when you tell them to sit at home, that is when they will come out to look for what they will eat; that is the only challenge.

“The conduct was okay, everything was peaceful, the police were only trying to intimidate people to back out.

“There was no violence, there was no disruption of normal activities, everything was normal.

“Nigerians are not fools, Nigerians are mature people.

“Even in 2012 when we had the anti-fuel-subsidy-riot there were no protests; it is not like before when people would hijack a protest.

“Who will come and hijack a protest now?; is it area boys, who are hungry and don’t have food to eat?’’

NAN recalls that a protest to demand good governance and an urgent explanation for the country’s economic downturn held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other major cities across the country.

The decision to stage the protest has been met with stiff opposition by the police, who repeatedly told the organisers to call off the planned demonstration.

Popular musician, 2Face Idibia, who was billed to lead the protest in Lagos, opted out at the eleventh hour, citing security concerns. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment