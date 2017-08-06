Hate Speech: Anti-Igbo Song Goes Viral In The North (Full Details) - The Herald Nigeria

Hate mongers are spreading hate speech in order to cause anti-Igbo sentiment in the North. According to a group, Foundation For Peace Professionals, it has obtained the hateful and inciting song, which calls for genocide against Igbos living in the North.

The trending song, which was voiced by an unknown female artist in Hausa language, was carefully worded, with the intention of causing deliberate mass incitement of Nigerians from the North against those from the Igbo extraction. This is a serious matter that must be addressed with the speed of light if the current peace shall be preserved.

In our candidate estimation, the song is a threat to national security and we can’t imagine the extent of genocide that may likely occur, should the Federal Government not mobilize all resources within its capacity to avert the catastrophic response that may break out in the next few weeks, if not days.

The song is dangerous, inciting and capable of drawing the country into another civil war and we must act fast to stop it.

We are using this opportunity to call on the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of the acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, all security agencies, all Northern Governors and traditional rulers, particularly in fragile states like Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and others to immediately take steps, not only to withdraw the song from circulation and embark on extensive media advocacy in Hausa to counter the deadly incitement, but to also mobilize strategic security responses to address any reaction that may break out as a result of the hate song. This is an emergency that must be taken with all seriousness.

All Northern leaders must with immediate effect, condemn and dissociate themselves from this barbaric song and urge the people never to attack any Nigerian of Igbo extraction living in the North.

While we strongly condemn those who produced the song and circulated it on the social media, we urge them to understand that the fire they are about to light may not spear them.

Transcript of the song:

First I want to appeal to Almighty Allah to help me in this song not to deviate, these useless children of thieves and unemployed. Igbos in Nigeria have no sun.

Chorus:

Igbos (Inyamirin) are ungrateful people and fools

Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards.

Let’s drag and drag and see who will sleep in the sun,

Igbo land, in the beginning, has no name, they were helped to get name and identity. And that’s the beginning of their trouble.

Chorus:

Igbos (Inyamirin) are ungrateful people and fools

Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards.

Please let’s ask, who is an Igbo, it’s Igbo that suffered and said he needs water and that’s how we started calling them Inyamuri.

Chorus:

Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards.

Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards.

Igbos who are doing rubbish work, they tried us in the past but couldn’t succeed. Your leader who led the rebellion told you to repent and don’t venture into fruitless war.

Chorus:

Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards.

A child doesn’t know fire until he marches on it and realizes, you will not be able to quench this fire you ignited. Stupid and shameless boy if you fit we are waiting. Let the country be divided and let’s see who will cry.

Chorus:

Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards.

We knew they have nothing since their origin, it was with the money of the north, that oil was explored and found. We are farming and grazing with our cattle and knew they have nothing.

Chorus:

Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards.

We northerners farm beans and they have nothing, we farm rice and they have nothing, they neither farm potatoes nor cocoa yam. They don’t have wheat, pepper, no grains and nothing. No onions and groundnuts, we eat surplus and gave southerners food. Let the country be divided, let the country be divided, we northerners are saying let the country split.

You said you don’t want us, we too we don’t want you anymore. This is our land and not someone father’s land, brothers and sisters. We have all it takes.

Igbos are the ones that ruined this country, we all know that they are the ones disguising as Fulani killing people and committing armed robbery, they are the ones blocking roads and also disguising as Boko Haram killing people without shame.

They are the ones destroying our youths and children with drugs, let the country be divided because Igbos have no any day.

They did not support our President but rigged him out. Only Yorubas supported and collaborated with us. Hausa and Fulani too collaborated but Igbos refused and we don’t want them anymore.

They inherited nothing but useless things from their origin, they did so many atrocities in the past. They killed Sardauna, Sir Ahmadu Bello our hero, they did same with Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa.

Chorus

Igbos are a curse to Nigeria, whose existence and birth as a people in Nigeria is useless, that abortion is greater than the birth of the bastards.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment