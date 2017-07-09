Antonio Rudiger Joins Chelsea From Roma - The Herald Nigeria

The Premier League Champions Chelsea have signed Germany defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma on a five-year contract for an initial fee of £29m.

The 24-year-old — whose fee with add-ons could rise to £33.3m — signed a five-year contract a week after helping his country win the Confederations Cup.

Rudiger, who had been with Roma since joining from Stuttgart in 2015, provides a boost for Chelsea a day after they suffered the bitter disappointment of seeing striker Romelu Lukaku, their main transfer target of the close season, agree to join Manchester United instead.

Rudiger, 24, completed the transfer one week after helping world champions Germany win the Confederations Cup.

“It’s a great feeling because not every player has the opportunity to join a huge club like this,” said Rudiger.

Rudiger will wear the number two shirt left vacant after Branislav Ivanovic’s departure to Zenit St Petersburg in February.

