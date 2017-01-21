Any Fulani Herdsman You See Around You, Kill Him, Cut His Head - Apostle Suleiman - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Senior pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has issued a warning to members of his church to kill any Fulani herdsman seen around him or the church premises.

The senior pastor, while addressing his congregation, revealed that he received a call warning him against plans by Fulani Herdsmen to attack him and in response to the warning noted that he had instructed his security officers to kill any herdsmen seen around him.

He said: “Somebody called me and told me that there is a plan to send Fulani herdsmen after you and I said ok and the person said I should be careful and I said careful of what. He said the herdsmen are just going to run into the road like herdsmen and begin to cause confusion and while your security men clear them and you come out, they will open fire. I said okay.

“After about a week, he called me and said please, if you don’t do that, they might bring them to come around church premises. I said its okay. And I told my people, any Fulani herdsman you see around you, kill him.

“I have told them in the church here, that any fulani herdsman that just entered by mistake, Kill him, Kill Him. Cut his head. If they are busy killing Christians and nothing is happening, we will kill them and nothing will happen.”

