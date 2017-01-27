Apapa customs rakes in N6.1b from duty on imported rice

The Apapa command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday said it generated N6.15 billion from duty on imported rice from January to December 2016.

The command`s Area Controller, Alhaji Musa Jibrin, gave the figure in a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

A breakdown of the figure showed that the sum of N5.6 billion was realised in the first six months of 2016 while N4.1 million was generated between July and December.

The controller also said the sum of N7.6 billion was generated on duty on sugar import, N17.3 million on wheat flour duty and N21.1 billion on wheat grain.

Jibrin said that N353.2 million was realised from duty on iron, N5.7 million on cigarette and N219.9 million on cement.

NAN reports that the command had earlier announced the sum of N264.1 billion as total revenue for 2016.(NAN)

