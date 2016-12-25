APC Blast Adeboye; Says Fayose May Have Bribed Him To Praise Him - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has expressed its displeasure at the comment made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye, commending the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, for his boldness at defending Ekiti people.

The party in a statement issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday and signed by the state chairman of the party, Jide Awe, alleged that Fayose could have bribed Adeboye with huge amount of money to get such endorsement, which is not being circulated.

The party stated that it was shocked that a cleric of Adeboye’s standing could praise Governor Fayose for his persistent insults and abuses on President Muhammadu Buhari. noting that the cleric should be seen as speaking for himself and his comment must not be seen as representing that of the entire members of the RCCG.

The APC said Adeboye’s comment should be seen as him speaking for himself and not that of the entire members of the RCCG.

Pastor Adeboye had during his tour of the country to the state as part of the church’s annual ‘Let’s Go A Fishing” programme, said to Mr. Fayose, “We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defence of his people. And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about and I am sure the world knows. I don’t want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name.”

Awe warned Adeboye to avoid what will make the people of Ekiti rise against him, saying Fayose is a man that can bribe even an angel of God to endorse the devil.

The APC said that Adeboye’s choice to praise sing a character like Fayose during the period of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ is to say the least, preposterous.

The party chairman called on members of the RCCG, especially families of the founder, Josiah Akindayomi, to call Adeboye to order before he destroys the church with his involvement in politics.

He said the pastor must not be allowed to destroy the legacies of the founder of the RCCG and the entire members of the church.

Awe said Adeboye should be reminded that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a staunch member of the RCCG and what is expected of the cleric was support for members of his church, not praise singing of Fayose.

