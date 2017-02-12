APC candidate wins Plateau by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Mr Jackson Nimmwang, APC candidate, the winner of Saturday’s Langtang South State Constituency by-election in Plateau.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Tor Iorapuu, declared in Mabodi, that Nimmwang polled 3,688 votes to beat his counterpart form Mega Progressives Peoples Party (MPPP), Mr Rinsmicit Emmanuel, who scored only 83 votes.

Iorapuu said that the turn out at the election was very low as only 13 per cent of the 48,615 registered voters participated in the election held in 68 polling units.

He, however, described the election as “very free and fair’’.

He said only 6,571 of the 6,631 accredited voters voted during the election.

The by-election was sequel to a Federal High Court judgement which invalidated the victory of Vincent Bulus, the PDP candidate in the April 14, 2015 elections after it was proved that he was an ex-convict.

Only APC and MPPP vied for the seat since the PDP and its candidate were disqualified.

A total of 400 trained ad-hoc staff, drawn from NYSC and tertiary institutions , conducted the election, supervised by the FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Jacob Jatau.

Commenting on the outcome, Mr Nicholas Vongsing, Management Chairman, Lantang South Local Government, expressed happiness that the election went on peacefully and devoid of any rancour in the council. (NAN)

