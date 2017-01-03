APC chieftain urges FG to explore potential of Nigerian youths

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Alhaji Mujahid Zaitawa, on Tuesday expressed optimism that the Federal Government would continue to harness the potentials of the youths for national development.

Zaitawa told newsmen in Kano that the issue of youth empowerment was part of the cardinal thrust of the administration.

The APC chieftain, who is also the Chairman, Northern Youth Merger Group, advised the government to fully implement its empowerment initiatives including the N-Power programme.

He said that Nigeria would be a better place if the government would provide employment opportunities to the army of unemployed youths in the country.

“This will enable them to contribute their quota toward the development of the country,” he added.

He commended Sen. Kabiru Gaya for his support towards youths development especially in the area of sports.

According to him, the Senator had supported Nigerian contingent ahead of the International Swimming Tournament scheduled to hold at the Jabi Water Lake Abuja.

“The event is coming at a time youths in the country are in dire need of support from government, well-to-do individuals and other corporate organisations.

“The Senator has for long been supporting youth to prove their mettle in that direction,” Zaitawa said.

He said that with the calibre of swimmers selected to participate in the tournament, Nigeria would have its name written in gold. (NAN).

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment