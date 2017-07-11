APC Full of Lies -Rivers PDP - The Herald Nigeria

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to stop distorting facts about Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to the Chairman of the PDP in the state, Mr Felix Obuah in a statement, Monday, by his media aide, Mr Jerrry Needam, noted that Wike is taking the state to greater heights through his development strides.

He added that Wike’s expert utilisation of the resources which has brought succour to inhabitants of the state, has caused anger in ranks of the APC, thus the recent lies being peddled against him.

“It is honourable to say the truth and to admit guilt,” the chairman said. “Rather than admit that Governor Wike has properly utilized the lean internally generated revenue and federal allocation, the APC leaders prefer to distort facts and malign the performing governor.

“I, therefore, call on leaders of APC, to desist from peddling falsehood, causing crisis and disaffection.”

