APC gets acting Chairman in Taraba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba has elected Alhaji Sani Chul as its Acting Chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Chul replaces the former chairman, Alhaji Hassan Ardo, who has been named an ambassadorial nominee by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Alhaji Aliyu Dampani, the Welfare Officer of the party, Alhaji Aliyu Dampami, Chul’s appointment is for three months pending a special congress of the party that would produce a substantive chairman.

“We appointed Chul as acting chairman because the Deputy Chairman, who constitutionally should have become the acting chairman, has been expelled from the party,” he told newsmen in Jalingo on Friday

Dampami said that Chul emerged victorious as chairman in the recent election conducted by the party’s executives.

Until his election, the acting chairman was the Central Zonal Vice Chairman.

Speaking when party loyalists from Sardauna Council Area paid him a solidarity visit, Chul promised to lead the party sincerely, fairly and with commitment to duty.

He thanked the party executives for giving him their mandate, and pledged that he would not betray the trust reposed in him.

Earlier, the leader of the Sardauna delegation, Alhaji Abdulmumini Vaki, had described Chul’s emergence as a `divine arrangement’.

“We are optimistic that the acting chairman has the competence and foresight to move the party to greater heights,” he said. (NAN)

