 APC Kaduna State Passes Vote of No Confidence on Nasir El-Rufai - The Herald Nigeria

APC Kaduna State Passes Vote of No Confidence on Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has passed a vote of no confidence on the leadership of the Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

 

According to a statement by the chieftains of the party, read at a press conference by contained in a statement read by Maitamaki Tom Maiyashi, the development follows allegations against the governor, deemed to be anti-people.

 

 

According to  ‘leaders, under the umbrella of the APC AKIDA’, the governor has embarked on “destruction of community peace or mortgaging the future of our children whose state of education and development is hitting its worst level.”

 

Speaking further, the chieftains added that, “The current sorry state of affairs in the state is characterized by the near total absence of leadership of the party at all levels. The party has been deliberately weakened and virtually rendered ineffective.
“There is complete lack of consultation with critical stakeholders even on matters relating to party members or the community.

“Government’s intolerance of any opinion contrary to the mindset of the governor.”

 

 

 

Leave a comment

Emma

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar