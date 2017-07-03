APC Does Not Know The President's Current Health Status - APC Spokesperson - The Herald Nigeria

Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Sunday said he indicated that he did not know the health situation of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was quoted by Channels Television as saying “I don’t know the health status of the president…the party (APC) does not know either” when he appeared on a programme on the station Sunday evening.

Premium times further confirmed his stance with reason during a follow-up call, where he informed the news outlet that he didn’t know how the president’s health was faring because he wasn’t in a position to know.

Attributing his lack of knowledge on the president’s health status his not being a government officer or family member of the president, he said; “I am not a government official and I am not a member of his family, so I wasn’t in a position to know.”

It may be recalled that it has nearly been 60 days since President Buhari departed for London on a second medical leave and he has not been seen in public since then.

The only alleged evidence of his wellbeing remains the voice note greeting Nigerians for the Edi-el-Fitr holidays.

It also stands in contrast to his first visit where there were picture evidences of him in London.

His wife, Aisha, said she saw him during a trip to London last month, but had no picture eveidence to prove it, sparking speculation that she was prevented from seeing the president.

