 APC postpones National Caucus, NEC meetings

The National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been postponed.

The party announced this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Thursday in Abuja.

It said that the postponement was due to unexpected developments, however, that new dates for the meetings would be announced in due course.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, had on Jan. 25, 2017, constituted a 10-member committee to review the party`s Constitution.

 

 

The committee was expected to review the constitution ahead of the party`s non-elective National Convention expected to hold in April.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the decision to review the party`s constitution was taken at its last NEC meeting.

The review was to address some issues, especially on discipline and membership. (NAN)

