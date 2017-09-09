The all progressive congress, APC has warned party chieftain, Atiku Abubakar to watch what he says about the party – The party denied that Atiku has been sidelined since President Muhammadu Buhari came into power.

The party zonal chairman said Atiku’s claim that he helped the party win 2015 presidential election was untrue The All Progressives Congress (APC), north-west zone, has denied claims by former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, that he was sidelined after he helped the party win the 2015 presidential election.

The party zonal chairman, Inuwa Abdulkadir, said that Atiku’s claim would made it look like there is a crack in the party and cautioned the former vice president against such statement in the future.

Abdulkadir said this while speaking to journalists at the APC national secretariat. He also said that the Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan was trying to blackmail the president with her recent statement.

Recall that former VP Atiku has claimed to be sidelined by President Buhari and it was also reported that Alhassan allegedly said she would support Atiku Abubakar against President Buhari in 2019

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment