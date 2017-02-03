APC warns members against frustrating ongoing registration in Anambra

The All progressives Congress (APC) on Friday, cautioned its members not to do anything to impede ongoing registration and revalidation of members in Anambra.

Chief Chris Akomas, Chairman of the five-member National Team coordinating the exercise, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, that the party was determined to register every interested person in the state.

Akomas said that the registration team had been deployed to the 326 electoral wards in the state, and explained that hitches observed at the commencement of the exercise resulted from crowd pressure.

He, however, said that the problems had been addressed.

He said that APC was a house large enough to accommodate every willing member and warned those directly in charge of registration against frustrating anybody from being registered.

Akomas said that registration materials had been distributed to local government supervisory teams, consisting of three people and led by a member of the State Working Committee of the party.

“Our committee is specially tasked with the responsibility of carrying out the exercise in Anambra; we are to ensure that anybody who wants to join the APC is registered.

“We are determined to harvest all those who have indicated interest and are willing to join and revalidate existing membership so that anytime, we can know our membership strength in Anambra.

”It is normal to have complaints of delay and difficulties of registration materials, and that is because of the large crowd but all that are now in the past.

“Let me sound this warning, anyone who tries to block anyone from registering either because the person has come from PDP or APGA or any other party, will be sanctioned.

“We are ready to register anybody who wants to join and we have more than enough materials to do that,” he said.

The team leader stated that reason for registering some persons in their homes and at night, was an agreement by stakeholders that the registration officials could work 24 hours if possible.

He noted that the exercise commenced rather late in Anambra and that there was the need to make up for the time lost.

He said as “proverbial shepherd seeking the lost sheep’’, the APC was ready to visit every home and register people who had indicated interest.

“We agreed to start with politicians and as grassroots politicians, we may need to go to those peeling cassava and cracking palm kernel in their homes just to preach to them and let them in,” Akomas said. (NAN)

APC/AK/OPI

