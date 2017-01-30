APC yet to decide on Ebonyi LG polls – Onu

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi is yet to decide whether to participate, or not, in the Ebonyi Local Government Area elections in April.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, and a leader of the party in the state, stated this in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the State on Sunday.

He spoke while hosting some members of the South East Traditional Rulers Council who paid him a solidarity visit.

Chief Ben Nwaobashi, a leader of the party in the state had said the party would participate in the elections and contribute to its overall success.

The minister said the party had yet to meet on the issue and would do so at the appropriate time.

“The party will meet to look at all issues involved in the elections before

taking a decision that will be made public”, he said.

Onu said the party remained open to receive defectors into its fold as the nation’s constitution provided for freedom of association.

“The APC will always welcome all those who finally decide to join it because it is one thing to have intention over something and another to do it.

“I have been in APC for over 16 years but the same cannot be said of other people who want to exercise this freedom of association”, he said.

He assured the visiting traditional rulers the President Muhammadu Buhari led government would always protect the interest of the Igbos and other tribes in the country.

“We discussed a number of issues which bordered on our peoples’ welfare

as we seek support for the president to achieve his desires in uplifting the Igbo race.

“The Federal Government has commenced a number of projects in the zone which include the rehabilitation of the Onitsha-Enugu-Port Harcourt Highways and the construction of the second Niger Bridge, among others”, he said.

Eze Eberechi Dick, the Chairman Abia Traditional Rulers Council, who led the visit, described Onu as a worthy son of Igbo land.

“Our visit is to bless, support and appreciate him for all he has been doing for the Igbos and Nigeria in general”, he told newsmen.

Dick said their relationship with politicians in the zone and country was cordial.

Traditional rulers from the zone’s five states of Abia, Enugu, Imo, Anambra and Ebonyi, were present. (NAN)

