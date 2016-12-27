APC’s Izunaso bags chieftaincy title

The National Organising Secretary of APC, Senator Osita Izunaso, has received the chieftaincy title of `Ebubedike’ (brave warrior) of Dim Na Nume community in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State.

HRH Eze Nelson Obasi, who bestowed the title on Izunaso alongside Amarachi Iwuanyanwu, a philanthropist, Azubuike Godfrey, a Port Harcourt-based journalist and others, described Izunaso as a worthy son of Igbo land.

Eze Obasi, at the ceremony which also marked his coronation anniversary as Dim the second of Dim Na Nume community, said those honoured were selected for their significant contributions to the development of the community.

“Chieftaincy bestowed on some people today is not because of how much they brought, but because of their positive contributions to humanity and the development of Dim Na Nume.”

Eze Obasi said traditional rulers, especially in Igbo land, should endeavour to restore the dignity of chieftaincy titles by conferring such honour on people of impeccable character only.

Senator Osita Izunsa, the National Organising Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) in a remark after receiving the chieftaincy title, commended Eze Obasi and his community for the honour done him.

Izunaso, who is from Orlu in Imo West, said he became interested in Dim Na Nume after being invited to the community by Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu whom he (Izunaso) described as a youth whose character was worthy of emulation.

“Nigeria youths should always strive to be resourceful and patriotic because that is the key to secure their future and the development of this nation,” he said.

Izunaso also advised Nigeria youths to have hope in the APC leadership, noting that so many programmes had been designed to cater for youths in the 2017 fiscal year.

Chief Chyna Iwuanyanwu, the chairman organising committee of the coronation and thanksgiving ceremony, said the event was organised to give gratitude to God and appreciate those who contributed to the development of the area.

Iwuanyanwu, the father of Amarachi said the community was particularly thankful to Gov. Rochas Okorocha for his efforts to develop and engender peace in Imo communities.

Mr Johnbosco Uzoma, an indigene of Dim Na Nume, said “I am elated that after years of struggle over who will become the traditional ruler, peace has finally come to our community.”

He also advised the people to see themselves as one and promote acts that would fast-track development of the Dim Na Nume community. (NAN)

