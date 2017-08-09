APDA suspends Dokpesi, Nwanyanwu, Mainasara

The Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance National (APDA) Working Committee has announced the suspension of Chief Raymoond Dokpesi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Mainasara Ilo from the party.

The party disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Dr Emeka Okengwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Okengwu said that Dokpesi and the two others were suspended for unlawful gathering in the name of the party and violating APDA constitutional provision of holding illegal National Executive Council meeting sacking the National Working Committee of the party.

Okengwu said that Dokpesi on July 15 wrote a letter, which he signed as Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) informing it of a proposed ADPA NEC meeting.

He said that fortunately INEC responded by telling him to route his letter through the National Chairman of the party because the constitution of the party does not allow it to have a BOT until after five years.

“In their desperation to factionalize the party and move to PDP they went ahead to make this announcement constituting an illegal Board of Trustee and sacking of National Working Committee.

“Due to this indiscipline of these members, the NWC met at an emergency meeting today and suspended them and constituted a Disciplinary committee to sanction them for bringing the party to disrepute.

He appealed to the general public to disregard their announcement because they are agents of another party trying to destroy the emerging alternative party that would give Nigerians a better life.

Meanwhile, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dokpesi was at the inauguration of committees constituted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday evening in Abuja(NAN)

