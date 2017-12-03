The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Suleiman has announced the increment of his church’s Tithe from 10% to 30%.

The Pastor took to his Twitter to reveal the new change and also commented on the latest crisis happening in Libya.

Recall that OAP Daddy Freeze had called out pastors who encourage Tithing in their church, stating that the money collected was used to fund the extravagant lifestyle of these men of God.

He also took a swipe at Apostle Suleiman for slamming him over the controversial post, which raised a lot of dust on social media.

The General Overseer, Apostle Suleiman in his new Tweet wrote, “I just increased my tithe to 30 percent..Satan, go and die…”

“It’s a shame what’s happening in Libya.am not in support of people rushing out of der nations bt Africans should be free anywhere in Africa.”

See the post below:

