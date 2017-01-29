Apostle Suleiman’s invitation may plunge Nigeria into religious war – Rights group - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption, FHRAC, has warned the Department of State Services, DSS against plunging Nigeria into war.

FHRAC National President, Alaowei Cleric Esq handed down the warning in statement following the reported invitation of the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman to the DSS office in Abuja on Monday.

The cleric described the invitation of Suleiman by the DSS after its botched arrest recently as a “clear witchhunt”.

“The DSS should not stoop so low to venture into such dangerous journey which end will only help to create religious crisis. Our Constitution forbids placing one religious practice above the other ones.”

“The move by the DSS to arrest the man of God just because he expressed his feelings on the marauding invasions of the Fulani Herdsmen against Christians in the country is a clear attempt to murder freedom of speech apparently to engender religious bigotry”, he declared.

‎”Those handlers of Government institutions should be careful of their actions in order not to plunge the country into an anarchical crisis.

“The DSS should not turn itself to an arm of one religious body in the land to perpetrate religious crisis. Nigeria belongs to both Christian and Muslim faithfuls in the country and so no Christian leader should be made the scapegoat for expressing his ill feelings towards the Fulani Herdsmen’s brigandage.

“We pray that the DSS should not by act or omission instigate religious crisis between Christians and Muslims in the country”, he added.

He called on well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the DSS to rescind its decision on Suleiman.

