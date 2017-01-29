Apostle Suleman Addresses Alleged Plan To Sue DSS - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The General Overseer and lead pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman has distanced himself and his ministry from rumors of his alleged plan to sue the Department of States Services, DSS.

The rumor had made its way online following the attempted arrest of the cleric by men of the security agency which was foiled by the Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose.

In reaction to the alleged legal process involving a certain Benin City, Edo State based law firm, the cleric in a statement issued through the coordinator, OFM legal team, Barrister Samuel Amune said: “We use this opportunity to inform the general public, in particular lovers of Apostle Johnson Suleman, that he did not give such approval neither did he give any authority to any person, group of persons or any law firm to sue the DSS.”

The statement continued: “Those who claimed to have such authority are on a self voyage and they are strongly advised to terminate such move as you cannot cut a man’s hair in his absence.”

