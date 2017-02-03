Appropriation: Niger 2016 Supplementary Bill passes 2nd reading

The Niger 2016 Supplementary Appropriation Bill has passed second reading at the State House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Bello had submitted a N11.114 billion for approval by the legislature.

The Bill was presented by Alhaji Abbas Waziri, member representing Magama Constituency, who is also the Chairman on Committee on Finance and Public Account in the House.

The motion to commence the second reading for a law to provide for supplementary appropriation bill was moved by the Majority Leader,

Alhaji Isah Ibrahim, which was seconded by the member representing Suleja, Alhaji Shuaibu Iya.‎ ‎ According to the proposed supplementary appropriation bill, N6.4 billion was earmarked as recurrent expenditure.

‎ The sum of N4.6 billion was also appropriated for capital project‎s. ‎

The bill also showed that payment of subvention to parastatals has the highest allocation of N2.5 billion, followed by pension and gratuities with N1.7 billion and Ministry of Education N1.5 billion. ‎

Capital budget under the Economy Sector is to gulp N4.2 billion while the social sector has N400.6 million.‎

After debate, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ahmed Marafa, gave the committee three months to present its final report on the supplementary budget.

NAN also reports that the supplementary budget was necessitated by additional inflow of funds made up of N2.500 billion bailout fund and N8.614 billion budget support facility from the Federal Government. (NAN)

