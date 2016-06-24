Arase In Fresh Trouble Barely A Day After Retirement - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former inspector-general of the Nigerian police, Solomon Arase has been declared wanted by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB has directed its members to search for Arase and arrest him wherever and whenever he is found.

IPOB disclosed that it plans to arraign Arase at the International Criminal Court (ICC) as soon as an international bench warrant is issued for his arrest.

A statement signed by spokesman to IPOB, Dr Clifford Iroegbu, directed that Arase’s whereabouts must be strictly monitored and information on this should be made available to the organisation’s headquarters in Victoria, Spain.

“It is very important to keep a record of his movements so that when the ICC finally issues the long-awaited international warrant order for his arrest, it will be easy to locate, apprehend, handcuff and fly him to the Hague for prosecution at the ICC.

“If anyone happens to see him fleeing the country, please make calls to alert IPOB officials.

“For those who do not know the atrocious crimes committed by him (Arase), we have posted two of his pictures and the pictures of some of the victims he shot dead because we believe that pictures speak more than a thousand words,” IPOB said.



