Arguable the Greatest Phone Ever: Nokia 3310 Makes a Comeback This Year - The Herald Nigeria

Nokia’s iconic handset, the 3310, is reportedly making a comeback later this month.

Dead simple design, a nearly indestructible build and a battery that lasted for days made it one of the most popular phones in the world in early 2000s.

HMD Global Oy, the Finnish manufacturer with exclusive rights to the Nokia brand, is set to announce four new phones at Mobile World Congress on February 26, according to notorious leaker Evan Blass, with the Nokia 3310 being one of them.

Other phones to be released include the flagship Nokia 6, mid-tier Nokia 5 and entry level Nokia 3. Nokia 6 sports an android operating system phone with a 5.5-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 16MP rear-facing camera.

The Nokia 5, is rumoured to come with a low-end Snapdragon 430 chipset, and a 5.2-inch display at 720p, 2GB of RAM, the camera will have a 12 megapixels sensor. HMD is planning to hit the €199 price point. Nokia 3 will be a no frills, entry level Android and initially go for €149.

