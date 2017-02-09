Arik Air Chairman Faces EFCC's Hot Seat - The Herald Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday visited Arik Air’s head office.
The visit was made known in a statement released by the airline through its Public Relations and Communications Manager, Adebanji Ola.
Arik Air in the statement noted that operatives of the anti-graft agency visited its office and held a meeting with its Chairman, Sir Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide.
Following the meeting, the chairman was invited to the Ikoyi office of the anti-graft agency from where he was later released upon satisfactorily answering questions from the anti-graft agency’s agents.
The reason behind the questioning is however unknown.