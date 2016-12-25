Arik Air In Trouble After Failing To Bring Woman's Brother Home In Time For Christmas - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A social media user took to her social media page to share the heartbreaking story of how Arik Air prevented her brother from celebrating and enjoying Christmas with his family.

The social media user in an entry sent to Lailasblog expressed anger and frustration at the management of the airline for disrupting the family’s plans despite having purchased the flight ticket two months prior to the travel date and for over half a million naira.

Recall that there have been reports of Arik Airline passengers who have been left stranded at the JFK International Airport in New York after the airline failed to convey them safely to their destinations.

The social media user in her mail to the blog wrote:

Hello Laila love, Compliments of the season. How are my boys? See Arik again o

So my bro inlaw bought ticket to leave USA on the 22nd. Arik cancelled, apologised and moved his flight forward to today. He didn’t talk. He has been at the aiport since morning and they are claiming they wil pick them by 5pm from USA. People paid to make sure they will arrive Nigeria for Christmas and you claim you will pick them by 5 so they will land in nigeria in the EVENING OF XMAS DAY. What is the use?

He said they are so many in the airport in JFK New York, that the plane definitely cannot carry all of them. So the people are stuck in JFK.

It is a disgrace. God have mercy. Is it by force for Arik to do what they cannot manage?

He was eventually told the flight is full till Monday. Imagine!

Checked for new flights for him but because it’s too close they are all over N1m. So pathetic! After buying the ticket 2 months ago to come for Christmas. You postponed his flight from 22nd to 24th now 26th. Imagine!

He paid N525,146, some people will say cheap but is that a cheap ticket? I bought the ticket for him myself.

They put them in a hotel to compensate them. What does that mean? Imagine o.

