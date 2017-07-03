Arik Air inaugurates Ambassadors’ unit, to enhance customer relationship

Arik Air on Monday brightened the relationship between it, its customers and other airport users with the inauguration of an Ambassadors’ Unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the inauguration took place at Arik Air’s counter at the General Aviation Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Speaking at the ceremony, Capt. Murat Ozcan, Vice President, Ground Operations, Arik Air, said the idea originated from the airline’s commitment to continually improve on its customer services.

“The essence of creating the unit is to give our customers a better welfare treatment at the airport.

“The ambassadors unit has been designed to look after the passengers’ needs.

“If there is something the passengers want to know, they can approach the ambassadors, who will resolve the issue without wasting time,’’ Ozcan said.

According to him, one of the major complaints by the passengers is that it takes the airline operation officers a long time to attend to their issues.

He said: “That is why we decide to put up this unit to look after the welfare of the passengers and timely attendance to their complaints once they walk into the terminal.

“Our ambassadors have a distinguished outfit for easy identification, so, they are always available to render assistance to them.’’

Ozcan said the ambassadors would be working in shifts, with two on duty at the terminal to attend to passengers.

NAN reports that the ceremony climaxed with a raffle draw where five lucky Arik Air passengers were rewarded with Economy Class Tickets to a local destination of their choice. (NAN)

