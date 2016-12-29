'Arik Is A Joke', Stranded Passenger Laments As They Are Forced To Sleep On The Floor - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A citizen reporter took to his social media page to lament the ill treatment of Arik Air passengers who were left stranded at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos after the airline failed to convey them to their destination.

One of the affected passengers identified as Tonye Ibiama took to his social media page on Facebook to share photos and lament on the development.

He wrote: “I have not seen this type of wickedness from an airline. After people will say buy Naija to grow the Naira yet the naija is too mean to its own people.

“How do you keep your passengers from 6am to the time of this write up without a word at the Lagos international airport? People have slept over night there without answers. I am a victim and this is my last with Arik air. I have tried so much but who send me?

“When you approach NCAA to complain, they don’t even seem to have a hold or make this airline to speak to someone. Even the consumer protection means nothing in this country. God help us. Arik is a joke.”

