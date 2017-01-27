Arms deal: Obadina’s surety withdraws in N2.4bn money laundering suit

Mrs Maryam Sagir has filed an application to withdraw as a surety to Olugbenga Obadina, a business man standing trial for allegedly laundering about N2.4 billion.

Sagir, at the resumed trial of Obadina at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday tendered her application before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba.

Sagir through her counsel, Mr P. Agunzi prayed the court to discharge her as Obadina’s surety, as he had not kept to the conditions they agreed on.

“I will like to apply on behalf of my client to withdraw her surety ship and to be discharged from that obligation.

“The defendant since admitted on bail has not kept to the understanding they had as each time efforts are made to reach him, he is not forth coming.”

The lawyer said that the application was urgent as Obadina was applying for the release of his passport.

Counsel to Obadina, Chief Chris Uche (SAN) said he was not aware of the surety’s intention to withdraw.

“It would have been more professional if the application was brought to the notice of the defendant’s counsel since you know that the defendant is represented by counsel,” Uche said.

Uche also told the court that the defence had agreed for the matter to be adjourned on the health grounds of the prosecutor, Mr Larry Aso.

Aso had earlier told the court that he was unable to prosecute the matter due to ill health.

Dimgba adjourned the matter till Feb. 1 to take the application, as this would enable Obadina get a new surety before then.

He also adjourned the substantive matter till March 1 for continuation of hearing.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Obadina and his company, Almond Projects Limited on an eight-count charge of criminal breach of trust, corruption and money laundering to the tune of N2.4billion.

Obadina allegedly collected the money, paid into his company’s account in tranches, between 2013 and 2015 from the Office of the National Security Adviser under retired Col. Sambo Dasuki.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment