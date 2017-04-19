Army accuses Sahara Reporters of mischief, misinformation over arrest of suspected kidnapper

The 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin has accused Sahara Reporters, an online news medium of mischief and misinformation over its report on the arrest of a suspected kidnapper, Sunday Okoro.

Okoro, also known as `G1′ was arrested by troops of the 19 Battalion in Sapele, Delta.

The Army said in a statement that Sahara Reporters lied in its report of a gun duel during the arrest of Okoro and two others, Ifeanyi Aghanenu and Dafe Akporisi.

The statement signed by Capt. Mohammed Maidawa and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Benin, also denied that the suspects were handed over to the 4 Brigade.

It also dismissed the Sahara Reporters claim that the Speaker of Delta Assembly, Mr Monday Igbuya pressurised the Army to release the suspects.

“We wish to inform the public that the suspects were never handed to 4 Brigade.

“Therefore the allegations that the Speaker of the Delta Assembly, Mr Monday Igbuya or anyone mounting pressure on the 4 Brigade Commander for their release does not arise.

“It is the figment of the imagination of the faceless Sahara Reporters writer.

“The Nigerian Army is replete with highly professional, loyal and dedicated officers that perform their duties diligently with great sense of responsibility.

“It is therefore preposterous for anyone to allege anything untoward in the handling of the accused or the recovered abandoned vehicles and weapons.

“All were properly handed over to the Delta Police Command through appropriate channels for further investigation and prosecution.”

It called on the medium to always cross check its facts before rushing to publish, so as to reflect the true account of events. (NAN)

