Army appeals to parents not to donate daughters to Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has appealed to religious, traditional and community leaders, and well-meaning Nigerians in the North-East, to dissuade their people from donating their daughters to Boko Haram for indoctrination and suicide bombing missions.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman explained in a statement on Saturday that the appeal became necessary following revelations by some intercepted female suicide bombers during interrogations.

“It was discovered that most of these hapless minors were “donated” to the terrorists sect by their heartless and misguided parents and guardians, as part of their contribution to the perpetuation of the Boko Haram terrorists’ dastardly acts against the Nigerian society and humanity.

“The acts of these parents and guardians are not only barbaric, but condemnable and unacceptable.

“Nigerians have a responsibility and obligation to collectively mould our children and wards and define a better future for them rather than condemning them to death by the criminal Boko Haram terrorists and their sympathisers through suicide bombings,” Usman said.

He urged the people to be more vigilant, security conscious and report any suspicious persons or those whose daughters or female wards are missing or have not been seen recently.

” You can report by calling 193 on any network.

“The public is also reminded that the Nigerian Army’s offer and reward of the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) to anybody that provide information about suicide bombing, is still valid,” he added. (NAN)

