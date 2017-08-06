 Army appeals to parents not to donate daughters to Boko Haram

Army appeals to parents not to donate daughters to Boko Haram

The Nigerian Army has appealed to religious, traditional and community leaders, and well-meaning Nigerians in the North-East, to dissuade their people from donating their daughters to Boko Haram for indoctrination and suicide bombing missions.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman explained in a statement on Saturday that the appeal became necessary following revelations by some intercepted female suicide bombers during interrogations.

“It was discovered that most of these hapless minors were “donated” to the terrorists sect by their heartless and misguided parents and guardians, as part of their contribution to the perpetuation of the Boko Haram terrorists’ dastardly acts against the Nigerian society and humanity.

“The acts of these parents and guardians are not only barbaric, but condemnable and unacceptable.

 

 

“Nigerians have a responsibility and obligation to collectively mould our children and wards and define a better future for them rather than condemning them to death by the criminal Boko Haram terrorists and their sympathisers through suicide bombings,” Usman said.

He urged the people to be more vigilant, security conscious and report any suspicious persons or those whose daughters or female wards are missing or have not been seen recently.

” You can report by calling 193 on any network.

“The public is also reminded that the Nigerian Army’s offer and reward of the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) to anybody that provide information about suicide bombing, is still valid,” he added. (NAN)
JEY /

Leave a comment

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

There are two kinds of companies, those that work to try to charge more and those that work to charge less. We will be the second.
– Jeff Bezos.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar