Army Arrests Soldiers Who Brutalised Cripple For Wearing Camouflage In Viral Video - The Herald Nigeria

The Nigerian Army claims it has identified and arrested two soldiers who brutalized a physically challenged man for wearing a camouflage outfit in New Market Road, Ontisha, Anambra State in a video that went viral yesterday.

The army, in a statement released by 11.50pm on Wednesday, said the soldiers have also been charged by their commanding officer, in line with the military’s zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct in relation to violation of human rights.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.Gen. Sani Usman, said:

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a video clip in which two soldiers were seen maltreating a physically challenged person for allegedly wearing a camouflage shirt.

“We wish to inform the public that the incident took place on Tuesday 7th February 2017, at Onitsha, Anambra State.

“In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to further state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended.

“They have also been charged for assault by their Commanding Officer. Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from such acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army.

“The public should please regard this ugly incident as an isolated case which is not a true reflection of the Nigerian Army.”

