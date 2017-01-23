Army General, Others Die In Helicopter Crash - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Cameroonian Army General along with three other soldiers and two crew members have been reported dead.

The military officers including the Army General, Jacob Kodji were killed in the crash which occurred on Sunday, January 22.

The crash occurred in Bogo, far north of Cameroon while the military officers were flying for an operaton againt the Islamist-Jihadist sect, Boko Haram.



Reporting the incident, a Cameroonian Senior officer said: “We lost four men, including the general named as Jacob Kodji, as well as a colonel.

“They were on a mission in Waza Park as part of an operation to battle Boko Haram.”

He added: “Gen Kodji was the leader of Emergence 4, the name given to one of the operations launched by Cameroon against Boko Haram.

“He is the first Cameroonian general to die in the battle against Boko Haram.”

