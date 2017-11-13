Army sets up board to probe shooting, death of officers at Chibok

The Nigerian Army says it has has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident that resulted in the death of an officer and a Senior Non-Commission Officer at Chibok in Borno.

According to a statement issued by Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman the incident occurred on Sunday, where the officers were deployed.

Usman said the BOI was expected to turn in its report and findings in one week.

He said the Headquarters of 28 Task Force Brigade received a report at about 12.50 .m. on Sunday that a “staff was seen to be drunk and misbehaving to civilians.

“An officer was despatched to the scene with a view to bring him back to base.

“The officer did his best but the SNCO refused several entreaties to calm him and be disarmed by the superior officer.

“Unfortunately, the Staff Sergeant shot the officer dead and then killed himself.

“Their remains have since been evacuated to a military facility,” he said,.

He said that the army “is a disciplined and professional force with zero tolerance for any acts of indiscipline and misdemeanor.”

Usman described the death of the officer and the Staff Sergeant as “painful and a great loss to the unit and the Nigerian army.”

