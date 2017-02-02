Arnold Schwarzenegger Blasts Donald Trump, Demands They Switch Jobs - The Herald Nigeria

President Donald Trump has seemingly made another enemy in movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger following his visit to Washington DC.

The United States president while at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington aimed shots at the movie star and the ‘Apprentice’ TV show stating that the ratings of the show “went right down the tubes.”

In addition, Donald Trump added that the National Prayer Breakfast group should say a prayer for the movie star along with the dipped ratings.

Arnold however did not take the jibe subtly as he took to his Titter page to shade the US President demanding he minds his business of switch jobs with him.

Arnold also added an hint that he could govern America better as he said in the video released: “Hey Donald, why don’t we switch jobs, you take over TV since you are an expert in ratings and i take over your job so people can finally sleep comfortably again’.

Watch video below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment