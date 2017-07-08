Arrested Billionaire Kidnap Kingpin, Evans Disappears, Whereabouts Unknown - Report - The Herald Nigeria

Following the arrest of Nigerian billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans, fresh reports have indicated that the crime lord has disappeared.

The crime lord who revealed that he made over $7 billion from the kidnapping business was reported to have been transferred out of Lagos to an unknown location.

The fresh report comes on the heels of the sudden blackout regarding the case involving the criminal kingpin as several have begun to speculate that he had been released like in 2006.

Recall that the police revealed days ago that it had uncovered Evans’ allies within the Police force especially a lady identified as Tina who helped the crime lord escape in 2006.

SunNews reports that the crime lord is alive in contrast to speculations from some quarters that he is dead.

The news source further revealed that Evans’ familu is in fear as the crime lord has been moved from the Lagos state police command headquarters cell accompanied by about 30 heavily armed men at midnight few days ago to an undisclosed destination.

News source reported some senior officers close to the case to have revealed that Evans has been moved to Abuja.

News source further revealed that the Police has put an embargo on Evan’s access to the press till further notice.

A Police source said: “He has not been returned since he was moved out. Evans is a broken man; police can’t resort to extra-judicial killings at this point. He is cooperating, and he is ready to help return all his ill-gotten wealth as soon as possible.”

Another source revealed: “Evans is not an ordinary criminal. I guess that they took him out for further investigation but I don’t know why they are yet to return him to his cell.

“No one is planning to kill Evans. I believe that they will return him later. He could be in any good cell in the state for security reasons, but I can assure you that he is not dead yet. Even if anything happens to him, if he dies in custody, it will be as a result of cancer which he claims he is suffering from.”

Another Senior Officer who pleaded to remain anonymous added: “He is okay and seriously cooperating with the police in its investigation. From the look of things, he might not spend up to three months in detention before he’s charged to court. As for his location, I assure you that he is in a protective custody somewhere out of town.”

The officer further added that “a criminal is always a criminal.”

He maintained that Evans, “with the number of robbery cases and kidnappings to his credit, he is well known among criminals.

“Within the short period that he spent in our cell, he is already controlling inmates in the cell. They fear and respect him; we do not want to run the risk of allowing him to form another notorious group which is common amongst them.”

