Arrested 'Dog Leash' Club Owner, Pretty Mike Issues Statement - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the arrest of a Lagos club owner, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’ by the Lagos state governor, Akinwumi Ambode for putting women on dog leash, the club owner has issued a statement regarding his behavior.

Recall that Pretty Mike made two controversial outings in which he was pictured holding two women on dog leash attached to their necks.

Following his arrest, Pretty Mike took to his social media page to issue an apology.

He wrote: “There has been a lot of controversy over two of my outings holding some females on a leash. I apologize to all the women and the good people of Lagos State, Nigeria and the rest of the world who feel dehumanized by this craft that meant well. I will use other platforms and format to continue to create the necessary awareness…🙏🙏#WomenRights #PeaceAmbassador 🙌🏿”

