Arrested Kidnapper Implicates Top Politician In Killing Of 60-year-old Woman - The Herald Nigeria

Arrested Kidnapper Implicates Top Politician In Killing Of 60-year-old Woman

An arrested kidnapper has implicated a top Nigerian politician in the abduction and killing of a 60-year-old woman.

The 60-year-old mother of a rich Abuja-based industrialist was kidnapped on January 18, 2017 and later killed by the abductors.

Following investigation into the case, operatives of the Nigerian Police successfully arrested a suspect identified as Ogonna Alioka who confessed to the crime and further implicated a top Nigerian politician.

Following his arrest on Tuesday August 8, 2017, the notorious kidnapper popularly known as Pilot reveald that they buried the deceased’s body in a shallow grave located in a forest bordering Lokpanta in Umunneochi and Agwu local councils of Abia and Enugu states.

He further opened up that a Politician was the mastermind behind their target recognition.

Pilot further revealed that the woman was killed because she decided to flee the bush where she was being held captive.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

