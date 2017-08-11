Arrested Kidnapper Implicates Top Politician In Killing Of 60-year-old Woman - The Herald Nigeria

An arrested kidnapper has implicated a top Nigerian politician in the abduction and killing of a 60-year-old woman.

The 60-year-old mother of a rich Abuja-based industrialist was kidnapped on January 18, 2017 and later killed by the abductors.

Following investigation into the case, operatives of the Nigerian Police successfully arrested a suspect identified as Ogonna Alioka who confessed to the crime and further implicated a top Nigerian politician.

Following his arrest on Tuesday August 8, 2017, the notorious kidnapper popularly known as Pilot reveald that they buried the deceased’s body in a shallow grave located in a forest bordering Lokpanta in Umunneochi and Agwu local councils of Abia and Enugu states.

He further opened up that a Politician was the mastermind behind their target recognition.

Pilot further revealed that the woman was killed because she decided to flee the bush where she was being held captive.

