Arsenal Gives Lacazette Jersey Number for New Season - The Herald Nigeria

Arsenal Gives Lacazette Jersey Number for New Season

Arsenal’s newest acquisition, Alexandre Lacazette has been handed the No.9 shirt for the Gunners as they revealed their squad list for the 2017-18 season.

 

Lacazette joined the Gunners from Lyon for a club-record fee believed to be around £46 million.

 

He takes wear the shirt number from, taking over from Lucas Perez (expected to leave the team this summer) who now switches to No.28.

 

Similarly, new signing, Sead Kolasinac, has been given the No.31 squad number, previously assigned to Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

 

The English team are presently in pre-season training in Australia and would play in next season’s UEFA Champions League – the first time in over 15 year after they finished fifth in the league last campaign.

