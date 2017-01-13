 Arsenal teenager get Nations Cup call-up

Arsenal teenager get Nations Cup call-up

Arsenal’s Algerian midfielder, Ismaeil Bennacer, has been called up to play in the African Nations Cup finals after a knee injury ruled Saipher Taider out of the tournament, the country’s football federation said on Friday.

The 19-year-old Bennacer won his first cap for Algeria last year in Nations Cup qualification and has yet to make a league debut for the Gunners.

Bologna midfielder Taider, 24, hurt his knee in training earlier this week.

Defender Ramy Bensebaini is recovering from a knee injury suffered in Algeria’s warm-up win over Mauritania on Tuesday, the federation added.

Algeria plays their opening Group B match in Franceville on Sunday against Zimbabwe. (Reuters/NAN)

