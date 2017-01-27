Arsenal's Xhaka Gets 'The Talk' From Wenger After Latest Red Card - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Arsenal FC’s Granit Xhaka ha landed himself in a fix following the latest red card offence he committed during the team’s fixture against Burnley on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Swiss who has had several run ins especially with his disciplinary problems may be faced with a bleak future at the Emirates.

Granit Xhaka who has so far picked up eight red cards for club and country since 2014 i a huge concern for Arsene Wenger, the Arsenal FC manager who said: “I think he’s not naturally a great tackler.

“In his decision making I think he is quite intelligent on the pitch. But it’s more the way he tackles that is not really convincing.

“He doesn’t master well the technique. I would encourage him not to tackle, to stay on his feet. Tackling is a technique that you learn at a young age.

“You can improve it but when you are face-to-face with somebody, it’s better you stay up.”

Xhaka’s latest red card has earned him a spot outside the field of play for four matches.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment