Asa To Mark A Decade On Stage With Lagos Concert - The Herald Nigeria

Bukola ‘Asa’ Elemide is set to celebrate her 10th year anniversary in the music industry with a grand Lagos concert on April 29.

The singer’s critically acclaimed, multi-platinum selling debut album was released in 2007.

Tagged ‘Asa Live in Lagos Encore’, the concert will hold at EKO Convention Centre, Lagos.

The ‘Bibanke’ singer had in 2016 ended her ‘Bed of Stone’ tour in Lagos with the Asa Live in Lagos concert.

This time around, Asa will be performing with her band and a 30 piece orchestra, Vesta Violins, the Cable lifestyle reports.

“She intends to share her musical journey with her friends and fans through her songs that have made up her life and ours these past 10 years,” said the organisers.

“Her songs say a lot about our melancholy, our dreams, our thoughts and our reflections. It almost feels like they’ve have been part of our lives even before Asa wrote and sang them.”

Asa is regarded as one of the best Nigerian musicians of her generation, owing to the critical acclaim of all her works.

The gate fee for regular ticket costs ₦10,000, VIP goes for ₦30,000 while the platinum ticket is being sold at ₦2,500,000.

Tickets can be bought via Ariiya Tickets, Naira Box, at IMAX and all Cafe Neo outlets.

