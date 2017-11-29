Fullback, Ashley Young scored twice against his old club as Manchester United beat Watford in the Premier League.

United weathered late pressure from the hosts, having netted three goals in 13 first-half minutes to cut the deficit to five points on unbeaten leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side, though, can re-establish their eight-point advantage when they host Southampton on Wednesday.

Young drilled in a precise finish from the edge of the box, before curling in a stunning 25-yard free-kick six minutes later and Anthony Martial tucked in a cool finish from 18 yards out.

Brazilian Richarlison looped a header against the crossbar for Watford, but Troy Deeney scored a penalty and Abdoulaye Doucoure poked home from inside the area with six minutes to go for a tense finish.

But Jesse Lingard scored a stunning fourth for the visitors, picking the ball up inside his own half before driving forward into the box and finishing.

