Aso Rock security stop suspended NIA DG from entering villa - The Herald Nigeria

The suspended director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke was prevented from meeting Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Punch, he made desperate attempts to enter the villa, Abuja shortly after his suspension was announced, but was turned back.

He was said to have been driven towards the service chiefs’ gate from where he was turned back.

Oke has reportedly left the premises.

President Muhammadu Buhari suspended him over the monies which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recovered from a flat in Ikoyi last week.

Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation, was also suspended.

