Aso Rock Working With Thugs Against Us - Charly Boy - The Herald Nigeria

Coming after he fainted twice during the #ResumeOrResign protest launched against the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration after the president left the country since May 7 and is yet to return, Nigerian activist, Charles Oputa, has accused the Presidency of working with recruited thugs against the protest and protesters.

Recall that the Nigerian Police operatives were reported to have used tear gases on the protesters and also pelted them with water cannons.

In a joint statement released by the conveners of the protest, Charly Boy and his co-conveners who are fighting for the return or resignation of the president wrote:

This morning a group of people attempted to attack participants of our peaceful #ResumeOrResign sit out as we were concluding activities for the day. The attempted attack was totally unprovoked and was carried out with the intention of intimidating participants of our procession into discontinuing participation. It took the intervention of security agencies on ground to stop them. This attack came shortly after we had been informed by officers that policemen would be unavailable to prevent a breakdown of law & order on Saturday August 12, 2017 because of other engagements. We are reliably informed that these thugs are sponsored by the Federal Government and members of the cabal that seek to prevent us from asking for full disclosure of the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari. We are also reliably informed that the intention behind this attack and the plan to withdraw the police from Unity Fountain is to leave our group open to attacks. These further attacks will then be used as a foundation to issue a blanket ban on peaceful gatherings such as ours under the guise of preventing further breakdown of law and order. We see through the antics of aides to the President, the cabal and the security agencies all playing the same script. It is for this reason that it is imperative to raise this alarm.

Our group remains committed to a peaceful achievement of our target of demanding for full disclosure about the illness of President Buhari.

We also state that we will not be provoked into resorting to violence or any such activities that will violate our core principles and ethics.

God bless Nigeria.

SIGNED:

Charles Oputa (Leader, #ResumeOrResign Movement)

FOR: Our Mumu Don Do Movement.

Deji Adeyanju (Co-Convener, #ResumeOrResign Movement

For: Concerned Nigerians.

Adebayo Raphael (Co-Convener, #ResumeOrResign Movement

For: OurMumuDonDo Movement.

