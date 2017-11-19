Maryam Sanda has allegedly stabbed her husband, Bilyamin Bello to death over an allegation of infidelity.

The deceased is Bilyamin Bello, the son of a former PDP chairman, Haliru Bello (who is also deceased).

Bilyamin, described by friends as “an extremely nice guy who hardly ever got angry” became the victim of a jealous rage, according to reports.

Maryam, his killer-wife, has proven to be a hot headed, possessive time bomb, and a vicious killing machine if reports coming from the gory crime report are to be believed.

Journalists document the deceased was stabbed 3 times in the back; and severally on his private parts, at their home in Maitama, Abuja.

Metro Naija disclosed, “Before this, Maimuna had bit part of his ear off and was treated at a hospital before returning home. He was advised to leave the house but he refused. After stabbing him, she drove him to the hospital where he died.”

Late Bilyamin Bello has since been buried according to Islamic rites in Abuja after his janaza at Abuja national Mosque today 19th November, 2017.

A friend wrote about Bilyamin’s loveless marriage on Facebook, “He had complained in the past about his marriage but we never thought it would come to this. He had even said he wanted to leave his loveless marriage but I thought it was a joke. After all, this is what most men say when they want to have extra-marital affairs, so we thought. You had even invited us for a big wedding in Kano last year with free hotel but I couldn’t because of busy schedule.

The couple who had a daughter together had wed only one year earlier, in a marriage between the political and corporate Nigeria bigwigs. The father of the groom passed away on April 30th 2016 as he was being investigated for his role in the $2.1 billion Arms Corruption Scandal that rocked the former Goodluck Jonathan administration.

